ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Craig Hallum

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.68.

ON traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. 404,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,025. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $45.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

