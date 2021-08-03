ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $49.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.05.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 478,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

