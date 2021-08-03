ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $51.00 at Truist Securities

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 737,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

