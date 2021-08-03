ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 238,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,025. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $85,185,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $76,614,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $68,358,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $57,370,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

