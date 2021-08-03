ON24 (ONTF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect ON24 to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ON24 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONTF opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12. ON24 has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

