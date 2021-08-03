ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.68-3.92 EPS.

NYSE:OGS opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $82.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

