OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.62

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 2432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. Analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,093 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,386 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,826 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 318,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 451,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

