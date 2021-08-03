Ontology Reaches 1-Day Volume of $92.15 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $704.03 million and $92.15 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00055746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00032975 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00257217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,927,426 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.