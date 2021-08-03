Open Platform Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,433.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $43,433.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00061962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.16 or 0.00808173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00092298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042294 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

