Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,010. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 63.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 17.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 68.9% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 142,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.