Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.60

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$65.60 and last traded at C$64.88, with a volume of 143160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.80.
OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The firm has a market cap of C$17.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.83.
Open Text Company Profile (TSE:OTEX)
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
