Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.60

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$65.60 and last traded at C$64.88, with a volume of 143160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.80.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The firm has a market cap of C$17.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.83.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total value of C$15,153,653.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,494,801.62.

Open Text Company Profile (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.