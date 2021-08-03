Opium Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.15 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $79.57 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00045467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00100888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00141687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,575.20 or 1.00565156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.63 or 0.00843687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

