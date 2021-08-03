Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

