OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 365.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of OptimizeRx worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPRX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.99. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,837.61 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,933.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

