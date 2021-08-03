Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Announces Earnings Results

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 47,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,325. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

