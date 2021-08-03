OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Up 20.1% Over Last Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $42,748.92 and $7,203.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00101180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00141496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.71 or 1.00075802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.91 or 0.00844943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

