OracleChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $41,593.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. OracleChain has a total market cap of $399,498.90 and approximately $41,593.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00100279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00139062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.35 or 0.99914189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00840810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

