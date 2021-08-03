OracleChain Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. OracleChain has a total market cap of $415,910.78 and $43,391.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OracleChain has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00101719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.93 or 1.00020031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00850790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars.

