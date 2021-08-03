ORAO Network Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $262,771.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00100502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00141534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,089.35 or 0.99871410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.04 or 0.00847023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

