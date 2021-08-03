Orbit Chain Achieves Market Cap of $333.03 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $333.03 million and $14.87 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00061613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.37 or 0.00809506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00095144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042562 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,637,514 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

