ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.83

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 1965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,798 shares of company stock worth $145,494.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,498,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131,125 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

