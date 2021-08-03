Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Tops $0.0736 on Top Exchanges

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $543,301.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00103496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00145506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,097.94 or 1.00020841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00849368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

