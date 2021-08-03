Origin Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Origin Bancorp in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.60%.

OBNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of OBNK opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $939.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $221,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $280,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.