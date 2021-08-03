Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $25,484.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00101180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00141496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.71 or 1.00075802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.91 or 0.00844943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

