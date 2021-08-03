Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0029 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $876,185.34 and $53,581.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00029120 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00028681 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000130 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

