Origo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.20 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Origo has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. Origo has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00062553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00807576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00094167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042498 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

