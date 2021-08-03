Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ORN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. 5,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,713. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $161.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth $4,477,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 536,065 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 448,495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 234,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 139,432 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.