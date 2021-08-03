ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of ORIX worth $42,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 533,246.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 399,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ORIX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.36.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

