Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
TSE:OLA traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.91. The company had a trading volume of 117,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$7.51.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
