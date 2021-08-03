Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

TSE:OLA traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.91. The company had a trading volume of 117,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$7.51.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.