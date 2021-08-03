Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 109,092 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,168,000 after buying an additional 627,395 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $90.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

