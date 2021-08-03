Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) versus Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Head-To-Head Review

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Otonomy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Affimed shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Otonomy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Otonomy and Affimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy -22,255.17% -83.02% -48.03% Affimed -88.48% -37.87% -19.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otonomy and Affimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy $270,000.00 370.11 -$44.73 million ($1.10) -1.60 Affimed $32.39 million 20.97 -$47.25 million ($0.57) -12.12

Otonomy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affimed. Affimed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otonomy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Otonomy and Affimed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Affimed 0 0 5 0 3.00

Otonomy presently has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 374.50%. Affimed has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 99.71%. Given Otonomy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Affimed.

Risk & Volatility

Otonomy has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affimed has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Affimed beats Otonomy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties. In addition, the company develops OTO-510, an otoprotectant for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss; OTO-825, a gene therapy for the treatment of congenital hearing loss; and OTO-6XX induces hair cell repair and regeneration for the treatment of severe hearing loss. The company has license agreements with University of California and DURECT Corporation; and strategic collaboration with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation to develop and commercialize gene therapy for congenital hearing loss. Otonomy, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL. The company is also developing AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of advanced cancer patients; and AFM26, an innate cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has collaboration agreements with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Genentech, Inc.; Roivant Sciences Ltd.; and Roche Holding AG, as well as research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

