Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Gap Up to $51.15

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.15, but opened at $53.34. Otter Tail shares last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

