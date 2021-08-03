Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 145.90% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $423.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.69. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

