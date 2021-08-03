Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Overstock.com worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Overstock.com by 125.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

