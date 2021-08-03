Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,166 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Overstock.com worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Overstock.com by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Overstock.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

