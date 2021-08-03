Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.500 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$4.250 EPS.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.76. 2,982,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,538 shares of company stock worth $3,708,685 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

