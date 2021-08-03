OWNDATA (OWN) Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $361,029.17 and $3.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.25 or 0.00391495 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001222 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.84 or 0.00873048 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

