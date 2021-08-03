Oxen (OXEN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90,167.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $40.79 million and approximately $90,167.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,882.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.17 or 0.06570686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.04 or 0.01399164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00361249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00130076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.60 or 0.00590234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00357137 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00301107 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,908,332 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars.

