Oxen Price Tops $0.75 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $41.14 million and approximately $108,235.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,447.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.52 or 0.06540185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.96 or 0.01394009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.19 or 0.00362038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00128984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.32 or 0.00601645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00368522 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.96 or 0.00293813 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,899,423 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

