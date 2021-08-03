Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post $307.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $306.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.90 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $191.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,719.60 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.84. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

