Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,580.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and last traded at GBX 2,515 ($32.86), with a volume of 3557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,515 ($32.86).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXIG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,287.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

