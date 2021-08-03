Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

OXLC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,426. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $184,269.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth $114,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.