Oxygen Price Reaches $1.34 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003507 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $77.94 million and $260,233.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,369,510 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.