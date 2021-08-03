Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 961,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Ozon stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $52.37. 480,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,308. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.97. Ozon has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ozon will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OZON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 785,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ozon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

