Pachira Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pachira Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $5,986,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,656,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

AMZN stock traded up $18.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,349.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,461.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

