Pachira Investments Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pachira Investments Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 448,001 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 201,032 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,152 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,383. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

