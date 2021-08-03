Pachira Investments Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,498. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $228.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

