Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 2,255 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pachira Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 8.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.62. The stock had a trading volume of 122,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

