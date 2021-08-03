Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 2,498 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pachira Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.34. 296,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,057. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $406.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

