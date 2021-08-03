Pacific Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300,243 shares during the period. Beazer Homes USA accounts for about 2.1% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,483 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,866 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BZH stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.97. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

